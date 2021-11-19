WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with TV Insider to hype this Sunday’s Survivor Series pay per view and discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including the Scottish Warrior’s thoughts on Big E’s WWE champion run, and how he hopes to have a singles-matchup with Cesaro now that he is on Friday Night SmackDown. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether being on SmackDown is different than being on Raw:

It does, which is interesting. Things move quicker. Maybe because it’s not a three-hour show. When I was on segment one of Raw and then on the last segment of the night I knew I could do my segment and have some downtime to get ready and do my routine. On SmackDown, I’ve learned you have to change pretty freakin’ quick because it goes quick. For me, moving to SmackDown is moving to where it all began 14 years ago for Drew McIntyre. I have a chance to do it right given my history on the show where things didn’t go right the first time around. Everyone may say to me that I’m going to wrestle Roman Reigns and that Roman is the match. But I keep reminding them to look where Roman is at right now. He has all the momentum in the world. Drew McIntyre needs to build his momentum and make that match as big as possible, which is why I like the open challenge so much because I get to go out there and reintroduce myself again. I’m re-proving myself. I’m happy to do that. I’m a patient man with over 20 years of experience. I not only want to show what I can do but what my opponent can do.

Hopes to have singles match with Cesaro:

Cesaro. I never wrestled him in a singles match ever. We’ve both been wrestling for over 20 years. You look up underrated in the dictionary, and you’ll see a picture of Cesaro in there.

Thoughts on Big E as WWE champion:

He has done a great job. Everyone who has been in that position knows it comes with a lot of responsibility. You don’t have a lot of free time. You see it’s an absolute honor. He is someone who is very smart and has maximized his opportunity. He deserves to be WWE champion. They made the right call, 100 percent. Getting the chance to work with him was awesome as well. I knew I could help show the world what he can do in a big-time championship match. I stepped up, and he stepped up, and I’m very proud of it.

On Survivor Series: