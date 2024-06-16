When the cameras stopped rolling inside the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday afternoon, the action continued.

After the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event went off the air on June 15, hometown hero Drew McIntyre went on a complete rampage.

The WWE Superstar, who was screwed out of his opportunity to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest in the main event of the show in his home country by CM Punk, completely lost it after the PLE wrapped up.

WWE released footage of the wild post-show scene, which saw McIntyre grabbing Corey Graves and getting in his face, as well as yelling at Wade Barrett and others nearby.

Watch the post-WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland footage featuring Drew McIntyre via the video embedded below courtesy of the official X account of WWE.

