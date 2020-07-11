Drew McIntyre Loves The Idea Of Feuding With Randy Orton, Says Nobody Can Touch Orton’s Work Right Now

WWE champion Drew McIntyre spoke with TalkSport to talk all things pro-wrestling, including the idea of a possible feud with the Viper, Randy Orton. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Loves the idea of feuding with Randy Orton:
That’s exciting to me. Randy Orton is on fire right now. Like, even when he’s not even trying – he’s admitted himself sometimes he’s not putting in 100 percent – but he’s still better than 90 percent of everybody in the world when he’s barely trying. But when he’s on, there is nobody that can touch Randy Orton.
On feeling like he needs to work with someone of Orton’s level:
For me, I need somebody who is really going to make me work up to their level. I’m in a place where I’m building as a new champion and we don’t have an audience to show the new fans they should be reacting to me in a certain way right now. It is very much every week, I’m starting from square one in my mind to get over every single week. Because their might be a new viewer watching and I’ve got to tell them who I am, explain Drew McIntyre and why they should be behind me and I think with Randy Orton, he’s so well established and instantly recognisable, he’s so good at his role that it would make me have to work up to his level or I would drown.
Thinks the storyline would write itself:
The story writes itself; we were kids who were given such great opportunities. Randy has all the natural talent in the world, but he was very protected. Every time he messed up, he made sure someone was cleaning up his mess behind him. Whenever I messed up, it hurt me and it hurt me and eventually I was out of that position. And again, he was on a different level talent wise, but he was very much protected until he got to the top and then he figured it out to become the man he is today.
