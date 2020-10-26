As noted, tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of RAW will open up with Drew McIntyre addressing his Hell In a Cell loss to new WWE Champion Randy Orton.

Drew took to Twitter this evening to issue his first comments since losing the title. He thanked fans for their support.

He wrote, “To everyone who has taken time out of their day to send me a message of support, thank you, it means the world to me. I’ll be opening up #WWERaw and I have something I want to say…”

Stay tuned for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. Below is Drew’s full tweet:

To everyone who has taken time out of their day to send me a message of support, thank you, it means the world to me. I'll be opening up #WWERaw and I have something I want to say… — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 26, 2020

