A new WWE ring announcer debuted this weekend.

At the WWE house show in White Plains, New York on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Blake Howard made his official debut as a WWE ring announcer.

Additionally, the WWE White Plains show featured the in-ring return of Drew McIntyre.

“The Scottish Warrior” had his first match back from the elbow injury he suffered at WrestleMania XL, as he prepares for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Damian Priest at the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland show in his home country.

In another note, former WWE NXT U.K. referee Artemis Ortygie underwent hip surgery and will be spending the next eight months doing physical therapy to recover.

WWE runs the Vision Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York this evening.