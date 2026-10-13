Drew McIntyre may be away from WWE television, but “The Scottish Warrior” is making it clear that he hasn’t lost a step when it comes to his physical conditioning.

During a recent interview with Fox News, McIntyre discussed his ongoing WWE absence and his efforts to establish himself in Hollywood, revealing that he has continued training and is currently in the best shape of his career.

“I’m as big as I’ve ever been,” McIntyre said. “I’m 285, right? And I’m 10 pounds bigger than I was for ‘Agent of Shadows.’ I’m in the best shape of my life.”

McIntyre was so impressed with his physical gains, that the former world champion showed off his body transformation with ‘before and after’ photos on social media.

Despite being out of action for several months, the former WWE Champion has made a point of maintaining his in-ring conditioning. McIntyre recently shared footage of himself running the ropes, which he claims generated millions of views across his social media platforms.

While he remains prepared to step back inside the squared circle whenever the opportunity arises, McIntyre indicated that professional wrestling isn’t necessarily his top priority at the moment.

“I posted myself running the ropes the other day, keeping myself in ring shape,” he continued. “I’m always ready to go. I think it got like over 8 million views, just bouncing off the ropes a few times, across my social media platforms. But right now, I’m focused on Hollywood Drew. So, we’ll see. We will see.”

McIntyre has not competed in a WWE match since facing Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42 this past April.

Although he hasn’t ruled out returning to WWE, his latest comments suggest that his immediate focus remains on pursuing additional opportunities in Hollywood. This week alone, Drew McIntyre was announced for a new Disney film, and appeared in the trailer for the first-ever WWE x ReelShort, ‘Agent of Shadows’, which premiered during the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event on October 10, and is set to drop on October 23.