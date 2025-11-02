Drew McIntyre wants the title.

And with fans, not screens in attendance.

And he wants it at home.

During a recent interview with sportBIBLE, “The Scottish Psychopath” pitched an idea for WWE to bring “The Grandest Stage of Them All” to his homeland of Scotland.

While sharing the scenario he envisions, the former world champion also spoke about how he sees things going heading into the show and coming out of it.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.