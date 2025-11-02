Drew McIntyre wants the title.
And with fans, not screens in attendance.
And he wants it at home.
During a recent interview with sportBIBLE, “The Scottish Psychopath” pitched an idea for WWE to bring “The Grandest Stage of Them All” to his homeland of Scotland.
While sharing the scenario he envisions, the former world champion also spoke about how he sees things going heading into the show and coming out of it.
Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.
“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do [return home with the title], I think I started talking about it in 2019, going into the Royal Rumble in 2020 when I won, that I’m going to win the Rumble, win the title, get an open top bus, parade it around the UK as the only ever British champion.”
“I have the chance to get this title, pull off the big one on Saturday. I’ve got to overcome Cody’s politics and influence to make sure I win the big one.”
“Then I’ll bring the title home, then we have ourselves a parade and take it to WrestleMania. We’ve got places we can have WrestleMania. We can have it at Murrayfield, and everyone would travel, not just from in the UK. Then we get to check out the lovely scenery. I’d love to actually see some of the scenery. I cannot wait to do media on top of Edinburgh Castle or something. Head to some of the football games, a few Rangers games, we’ll finally be back on form after a disastrous start to the season. I’ll be right there, for one WrestleMania.”