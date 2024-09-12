Who impressed you on the current WWE and WWE NXT talent rosters?

For Drew McIntyre it is Oba Femi and Bron Breakker.

“The Scottish Warrior” offered high praise for the WWE NXT North American Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion during a Reddit A.M.A. to promote the “Killer’s Game” movie.

“Oba Femi and Bron Breakker, these two guys are studs,” he said. “And I see big futures for them.”

McIntyre added, “If given the opportunity I would love to mentor them.”

Drew McIntyre squares off against CM Punk in a Hell In A Cell match at the upcoming WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event on October 5 in Atlanta, GA.