Drew McIntyre had a bloodbath, in hell, on a Saturday night in ATL.

Following his loss to CM Punk in their trilogy bout inside Hell In A Cell at WWE Bad Blood 2024 on Saturday, October 5, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., we have learned that McIntyre needed some help closing his bloody wounds.

“The Scottish Warrior” was legitimately busted open after being blasted with a toolbox by “The Best in the World” in their bloody brawl on 10/5.

According to the report, 16 staples were required to close the wound on McIntyre’s dome.

