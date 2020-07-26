In an update from WWE, the scheduled rematch between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for tomorrow’s episode of Raw will no longer be for the WWE championship. No word at this time as to why WWE shifted their plans.
McIntyre has also yet to announce the special stipulation for the bout, one he says he will not reveal until moments before the bell rings. Check out the official preview for the matchup below.
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre agreed to face Dolph Ziggler in a non-title rematch, but this time, he gets to choose the stipulation.
The Showoff thought he had the upper hand on McIntyre at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules when he chose to challenge for the WWE Title in a match where Extreme Rules applied only to Ziggler. Despite Ziggler’s clear advantage, McIntyre overcame the odds and retained his title.
When McIntyre attempted to turn his attention toward SummerSlam and finding a worthy opponent, Ziggler crashed the scene and demanded another match. McIntyre initially refused, but when Ziggler offered him the chance to pick the stipulation, the WWE Champion accepted. McIntyre declared that he’s going to make Ziggler sweat, much in the same way The Showoff did ahead of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, and reveal the stipulation only just before the bell rings.
What stipulation will McIntyre choose? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- AJ Styles Believes Dixie Carter “100% Ruined TNA,” Talks Working With Vince Russo
- CM Punk Thanks The Band Living Colour For His Classic “Cult Of Personality” Entrance Song
- Drew McIntyre No Longer Defending The WWE Championship On Monday’s Raw
- WWE Releases Statement On The Death Of Regis Philbin
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing