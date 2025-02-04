– As of about one hour before the show goes live this evening, Drew McIntyre was not backstage at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio for tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw. As noted, “The Scottish Psychopath” reportedly stormed out of the Royal Rumble in anger on Saturday night.

– Following the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 victory for “Main Event” Jey Uso, his popular “YEET” catchphrase is now in the dictionary. Merriam-Webster added it the day of the show, listing the definition as, “Used to express surprise, approval or excited enthusiasm.”

– WWE has added Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jane to the lineup for the February 4 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network. Also scheduled for this week’s show is A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) vs. Oba Femi & Trick Williams, NXT Women’s Championship Summit featuring Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia, Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan, as well as Ridge Holland vs. Stacks.

– The January 31 Royal Rumble “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network drew 1.578 million viewers, up from 1.455 million the previous week. It is the highest viewership for the show since November of 2024. The show drew a 0.51 rating in the 18 to 49 year old demographic, also up from the 0.44 key demo rating from the previous week’s episode.