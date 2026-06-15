Don’t expect Drew McIntyre back in a WWE ring anytime soon.

Despite online reports suggesting McIntyre was on track for a return heading into SummerSlam, those rumors were flat-out incorrect.

Internally, there has reportedly been nothing creative lined up for him at this time, and for good reason, as his schedule is increasingly shifting toward Hollywood commitments.

Since returning from filming the Highlander reboot in Scotland, where he stars opposite Henry Cavill, McIntyre has continued circling additional film projects outside of WWE.

Today, Deadline.com reported that McIntyre has officially been cast in a new historical action drama titled The Last Druid, which will star Russell Crowe. The film is set to begin shooting in Spain this summer.

The official plot description reads as follows:

“An Emperor discovers a secluded Druid stronghold, forcing a peaceful Celtic elder to take up arms and protect his family and people from annihilation.”

Crowe will play the Celtic elder at the center of the story, while McIntyre’s role has not yet been revealed.

McIntyre is represented by Paradigm and Rare Stndrd, the new agency founded by former Paradigm agent Nick LoPiccolo. He previously appeared in The Killer’s Game alongside Dave Bautista and continues to build out a growing acting résumé while balancing wrestling.

On the WWE side, McIntyre last appeared at WrestleMania 42, where he came up short against Jacob Fatu. WWE has not publicly indicated a timetable for his in-ring return.

(H/T: PWInsider)