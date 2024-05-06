Bad news for Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior is not cleared to compete and has been pulled from the King of the Ring tournament, which begins later this evening on Raw. McIntyre was set to go one-on-one with Finn Balor in an opening round match. The news was broken on social media by Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce.

That’s not all. We also have some news on who will be replacing McIntyre. However, this would be considered a spoiler for Raw so if you DO NOT WISH TO KNOW THIS DISCONTINUE READING HERE. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Fightful Select reports that Jey Uso will be stepping in for McIntyre and battling Balor in the opening round of the KOTR tournament. Main Event Jey is coming off a world title match against Damian Priest at WWE Backlash, where he came up just short of becoming world champion.

Wrestling Headlines will have full coverage of Raw beginning at 8pm EST/5pm PST.