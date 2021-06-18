During his interview with Sportskeeda, Drew McIntyre spoke on a potential match against Kazuchika Okada. Here’s what he had to say:

I mean I’m not going to say that we’re never going to see it ever. But I will say that I like to have fun. And I like to play out to things online. So, if you notice anything weird about something I say or something I do, there’s generally a reason behind it as you noticed. But that’s a match I’d love to have if it ever is possible.

And as we’ve seen over the last few years, with all the different companies in the world and people working together, WWE is always open for business if it’s the right situation. If it makes sense for business, that would be the match I would love.