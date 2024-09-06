Could a showdown of fellow “Killer’s Game” movie co-stars Dave Bautista (Batista) and Drew Galloway (Drew McIntyre) take place in WWE?

“The Scottish Warrior” spoke about the possibility of such a dream match taking place inside the squared circle in WWE during a recent promotional interview for the film.

When asked if their fight scene in the new movie due out next Friday, September 13, is the closest fans will get to seeing he and Batista in an actual match, McIntyre made it clear that he hopes it is not.

“I hope not,” he said to ComicBook.com. “I mean, the fight itself was a lot of fun and I was disappointed during my time in WWE when Dave was there. I kind of grew up around him in my early 20s. He was such a big star.”

He continued, “Obviously, at the time, his peak of his career, we never had that singles match. So it’s fun to get to fight with no restrictions. You can kill people in movies. But I am very up for it, obviously. It’s in Dave’s court. I said this earlier, I’m not saying that Dave’s chicken if he doesn’t accept the match, but he’s definitely something that’s another word for a cat.”

