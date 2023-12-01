Drew McIntyre is unhappy.

The WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion took to social media to comment on being absent from the 2024 Royal Rumble poster, which dropped earlier today. The Scottish Warrior writes, “Are you starting to understand my frustrations now?”

As noted, McIntyre stormed out of Survivor Series this past Saturday prior to CM Punk making his return. While McIntyre has since addresses his frustrations on WWE programming, several reports indicate that there is more going on behind the scenes than meets the eye. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens was also absent from the poster.

WWE presents the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in Tampa, FL at Tropicana Field, which will air on Peacock. The pre-show starts at 7pm ET while the main card starts at 8pm ET.