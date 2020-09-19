WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to comment on his upcoming WWE 24 documentary, which premieres on the WWE Network on Sunday, October 4.

The “WWE 24: The Chosen One” special will look at McIntyre’s recent journey to the WWE Title. McIntyre noted that he promised to be an open book during filming.

“I promised myself I’d be an open book during this #WWE24. No holding back, no gimmicks. I didn’t exactly take the road less travelled on my journey…more destroy the road & everything around it before creating my own. This is my story #TheChosenOne,” Drew tweeted.

You can see McIntyre’s full tweet below, which also includes the trailer for the “WWE 24: The Chosen One” documentary:

I promised myself I'd be an open book during this #WWE24. No holding back, no gimmicks. I didn't exactly take the road less travelled on my journey…more destroy the road & everything around it before creating my own. This is my story #TheChosenOne Oct 4th, @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/TpHshoGxKn — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 17, 2020

