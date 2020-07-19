Drew McIntyre on Closing His Chapter with Dolph Ziggler Tonight, Ziggler on His Mental Edge

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this evening and posted a photo from when he carried Dolph Ziggler on his back during their run together as RAW Tag Team Champions. McIntyre commented on how he’s always carried Ziggler, and how tonight he will finally close that chapter of his life.

“A photo has never been more perfect, to sum up our history. Tonight I’ll finally close this chapter of my life #ExtremeRules,” Drew wrote.

Below is Drew’s full tweet, along with footage of Ziggler arriving to the WWE Performance Center and relishing the advantage he has going into tonight’s match because he’s still not revealing the stipulation until it’s time for the bout. Ziggler says he’s enjoying the mental edge he has by keeping the stipulation a secret.

A photo has never been more perfect, to sum up our history. Tonight I'll finally close this chapter of my life #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/o2fNlpkbhq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 19, 2020

