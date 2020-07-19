Drew McIntyre on Closing His Chapter with Dolph Ziggler Tonight, Ziggler on His Mental Edge

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this evening and posted a photo from when he carried Dolph Ziggler on his back during their run together as RAW Tag Team Champions. McIntyre commented on how he’s always carried Ziggler, and how tonight he will finally close that chapter of his life.
“A photo has never been more perfect, to sum up our history. Tonight I’ll finally close this chapter of my life #ExtremeRules,” Drew wrote.
Below is Drew’s full tweet, along with footage of Ziggler arriving to the WWE Performance Center and relishing the advantage he has going into tonight’s match because he’s still not revealing the stipulation until it’s time for the bout. Ziggler says he’s enjoying the mental edge he has by keeping the stipulation a secret.
A photo has never been more perfect, to sum up our history. Tonight I'll finally close this chapter of my life #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/o2fNlpkbhq
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 19, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- WWE “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” Results 7/19/2020
- Gallows, Anderson, Sabin, Shelley, EC3, EY, and Heath Among Free Agent Arrivals at Slammiversary 2020
- Eric Young Returns To IMPACT At Tonight’s Slammiversary
- Bret Hart Reveals Vince McMahon Never Paid Stu Hart For Stampede Wrestling, Says He Owed $750,000
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?