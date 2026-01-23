Drew McIntyre and CM Punk both hold world titles in WWE.

But McIntyre’s means more.

That’s how “The Scottish Warrior” sees things, anyways.

During a recent interview with The Sun, the Undisputed WWE Champion on SmackDown spoke about his longtime bitter rival on Raw holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

If you ask McIntyre, the title Punk holds is “second-best” to his own.

“I don’t care what’s going on over on Raw,” McIntyre stated. “I don’t care what’s going on in his life. Good for him, he won the second-best title. Second-best champion.”

McIntyre continued, “Anybody who has titles, this is the number one belt. I used to have it; it’s the one with all the lineage. So anybody else who has any other title, it doesn’t mean jack compared to this. As long as I’ve got this title, it means one thing, I’m the best in the world.”

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh on January 31 against the winner of the four-way title eliminator scheduled for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal on January 24.

