Drew McIntyre is slated to defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view event in a TLC Match.

While making an appearance on WWE’s The Bump this week, the top star on Raw opened up on the importance of this bout.

“I’ve wanted this match since I was 16-years-old,” he admitted. “We were like passing ships in the night – we kept missing each other. We tried to make the match back then at other independent promotions, but it never happened. When I was in NXT, he was on SmackDown. I moved to Raw, and he finally moved over to the same brand. “Finally, the match is about to happen, and then he runs to SmackDown. I feel like, ‘Oh, AJ is ducking me; this match is never going to happen.’ Then he returns to Raw and brings with him an eight-foot-tall bodyguard. I was a little bit concerned. I don’t care if he’s at TLC. Perhaps, it gives him the advantage. I don’t care if the odds are against me; I always find a way to overcome. But this match is going to be phenomenal!”

