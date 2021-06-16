During his appearance on Out of Character, Drew McIntyre spoke on being able to learn from Randy Orton during their feud. Here’s what he had to say:

I had the long feud with Randy Orton, which taught me so, so, so much. Randy is so incredible and such a teacher. Randy, as good as he was, somehow went to another level during that Edge feud, and I knew, ‘OK, this is my chance to prove myself on the microphone and in the ring. I gotta step up to Randy’s level, or I don’t deserve to be champion.’ I really enjoyed that period as champion. I really felt like I showed everyone Drew can be the guy in every aspect, and I’m excited to get that opportunity again with the fans because I won the title with nobody there. I won the title back with a virtual audience there. One of these days, I’ll get the title with fans, too.

