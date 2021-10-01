During his appearance on Table Talk, Drew McIntyre spoke on the potential of him being drafted to Smackdown. Here’s what he had to say:

Since I returned to WWE, obviously I started with NXT, but I came back to Raw in 2018 and we’ve been through a few drafts since then and Raw has become my home. I can’t imagine not being on Raw, but at the same time, a change of scenery, a fresh environment, a fresh start, a fresh coat of paint is not necessarily a bad thing. I’m honestly torn and just like everyone else, I’m going to find out on the night. I’m sure everything thinks (they know), I don’t know. I honestly don’t know right now what’s going to happen. We saw on Raw on Monday, I came out and made my intentions known that I’m coming back for the WWE Championship now that Lashley is no longer WWE Champion, I can contend for it. It might also be a waste of my time if I get drafted on Friday. If that’s the case, I’m going straight for Roman and the Universal Championship because my eyes is always on the top prize.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Table Talk. H/T 411Mania.