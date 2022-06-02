Drew McIntyre remains focused on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

We’ve noted how Reigns reportedly has three matches planned for the summer – Riddle at Money In the Bank on July 3, Randy Orton at SummerSlam on July 31, and McIntyre on September 3 at Clash at The Castle. McIntyre recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and commented on how he knows what he wants to accomplish, and is comfortable.

“I’m at a point now where, when I walk out, there is no panic,” McIntyre said. “I know exactly what I want to accomplish. I don’t play Drew McIntyre. I am Drew McIntyre.”

McIntyre explained how it took him years to master the conviction necessary to back that concept. He recalled how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon once assigned him a mentor – WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

“As Undertaker once told me, ‘Don’t play the wrestler. Be the wrestler,’” McIntyre recalled. “At the time, ’Taker was my mentor, a role assigned by Vince [McMahon], and I had no idea what he was talking about. I was a wrestler, obviously, right? Now, almost 15 years later, I have a much different appreciation for his lessons. I know who I am every time I step out there, and I know what I’m aiming for; and that’s Roman.”

McIntyre was recently on a UK promotional tour to push WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. He returned last Friday on SmackDown to team with The New Day to defeat Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland. The McIntyre vs. Reigns feud is expected to continue shortly.

It was noted that if built up correctly, McIntyre’s journey should take him on a tear over the next two months, leaving no doubt he is the most compelling opponent for Reigns in Cardiff.

“That’s my goal,” McIntyre said. “I’m putting in the work to get there.”

