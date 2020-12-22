Drew McIntyre was a guest on the Broken Skull Sessions hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin, which is currently available on the WWE Network.

During the interview, the WWE Champion recalled harassing The Undertaker early on in his WWE career.

Here is what he had to say:

“I harassed him all the time. He’s The Undertaker, he’s my mentor, so I would just ask him questions all the time. The big one that took me a while to understand it, he’d look at me and say, ‘stop playing the wrestler and be the wrestler.’ I’d think, ‘what is he talking about? I’m out there, I’m in wrestling gear, I’m wrestling around, I’m being a wrestler. I don’t understand what it means.’ It took a while before the light bulb turned on and I understood what he was talking about. As I’m out there, I’m stressed. I’m thinking about the next move. You can see in my eyes that I’m not in the moment and the crowd can see, ‘this guy is just not with us right now, so we’re not going to be with him.’ I wasn’t relaxed, as simple as that. Just relax when you’re out there, feel the moment, be in the moment. When you start feeling it, they’ll start feeling it. I wasn’t feeling it at all,” said Drew McIntyre.

H/T to Fightful