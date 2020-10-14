During his interview with DC 101, Drew McIntyre spoke on his desire to wrestle The Undertaker. Here’s what he had to say:

That Undertaker/AJ match was really cool – we’d done cinematic matches in the past that hadn’t quite clicked, and I guess it’s a bit difficult for fans in the arena to watch a screen the whole time. But the way things were and are right now, it was perfect. Plus, that means Undertaker has one more match in him, and I want that match…..he ended my undefeated streak when I was 24 years old, the night before he retired Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania. We had the tag match right after the match with Goldberg that didn’t go very well. We had a face to face in that match where no longer was I a 24 year old who looked like a boy, but I’m a grown-ass man. As he mentioned in his Last Ride documentary, he will always come when Vince McMahon calls. So every single week I’m prodding Vince McMahon saying make the call, make the call, make the call.

You can listen to the interview HERE.

Credit: DC 101. H/T 411Mania.