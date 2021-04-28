During his interview with The Big Issue, Drew McIntyre spoke on wanting to return to the UK as soon as the pandemic is over and what he plans to do there. Here’s what he had to say:

When things get back to normal, I can finally get back to the UK. I haven’t been able to come back home and say, ‘yes, we did it!’ When I’m able to win back my WWE title we’ll fly back home, get an open top bus at the top of Scotland. I’m going to make my way down Scotland, [and have a] big celebration all the way down into England. Get to Fury’s house, set ourselves up a little match. It’s going to happen. The thing is he has a genuine love for wrestling and he’s such an entertainer, he gets it. I know we could do some fun business together. Probably some kind of Battle of Britain would be the theme.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: The Big Issue.