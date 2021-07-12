During a recent interview with TV Insider, Drew McIntyre spoke on where he’s drawn his inspiration from for his recent promos on Monday Night Raw. Here’s what he had to say:

It comes down to the fans knowing that I’m a butt-kicker. There is this very straight line. This is showing something that’s a little out there. I tell these crazy stories and go on wild tangents. I am getting to show another side. I’ll joke backstage that I never plan to tell these wild stories. Then I walk into Matt Riddle’s room, and he is burning some sort of incense. I’m chatting with him for 10 minutes, and I walk out, and I’m really hungry, and I have these crazy stories coming out. I don’t know why.

