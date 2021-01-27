During an interview with Telegraph India, Drew McIntyre discussed what he considers to be his defining moment of 2020. Here’s what he had to say:

Just because of the gravity of the situation, it would have to be winning the WWE title. And not just because it was the first time I won that title or because I won it at the main event of WrestleMania (by beating Brock Lesnar). But also because of what was going on in the world at the time — the whole world had shut down, Covid was at its absolute peak, people had no live content to watch except WWE and WrestleMania, and I had that feel-good story right at the end of WrestleMania week, which put a lot of smiles on people’s faces. Hearing all the insanely positive feedback, millions of people being able to escape for a while through WrestleMania…, if I had to pick one moment from 2020, it would have to be WrestleMania.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Telegraph India.