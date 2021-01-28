During his interview with Telegraph India, Drew McIntyre spoke on learning from The Undertaker. Here’s what he had to say:

I learnt tons from being around Taker. He has such an advanced wrestling IQ, that sometimes when he spoke to me, it was like a doctor speaking to someone in high school. But eventually, his lessons would kick in… The exact phrase he would use was ‘stop playing the wrestler, be the wrestler’.

What he meant was while out there in the ring, relax, embrace the moment, and have fun. When you start having fun, the audience can feel it, and then they start having fun.