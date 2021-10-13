During his appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre spoke on why he’s currently more focused on Big E than he is his move to Smackdown. Here’s what he had to say:

After having 21 years of obstacles, of all the downs… Yeah, my size is always at the top. I always want to face the absolute best. Whoever is the champion is the best; it’s that simple. I’ve had to wait months and months to fight the champion once again, Big E. When it comes to the top of the heap in WWE, the biggest name is Roman Reigns, but my attention is not on him right now. My attention is on Big E.

Credit: The Bump. H/T 411Mania.