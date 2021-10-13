During his appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre spoke on why he’s interested in facing Brock Lesnar again. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m always excited to get into the ring with the absolute best. There’s not many that are as good or as physical as Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania, I did defeat him in five minutes. But I would like the opportunity to wrestle Brock again and in front of a live audience. Any time I can get in the ring with the absolute best is a great day, and Brock is one of the absolute best.

