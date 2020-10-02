During his interview with Vibe Wrestling, Drew McIntyre revealed that he considers The Road Warriors to be the best tag team of all time. Here’s what he had to say:

Yes, Legion of Doom or Road Warriors, they were the best tag team of all time without a doubt. Wherever they went, they were at the top of the card, they drew money, they brought people to the stadiums, and they created the expression ‘Road Warrior Pop’, which is when you go out on stage and the stadium goes crazy. That’s why there’s this expression, because they were so big.