Drew McIntyre has lost respect for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

McIntyre and Reigns have locked up in singles action several times in recent years, most recently at WWE Clash at The Castle in September, where Reigns retained his title thanks to the debut of Solo Sikoa. McIntyre recently spoke with CricketNext and commented on why he’s lost respect for The Tribal Chief.

“Roman [is somebody] I used to respect so much as a man, as a performer, as a workhorse. He’s incredible in the ring, but he’s not the workhorse he once was,” McIntyre said in an apparent reference to Reigns’ current schedule.

McIntyre also commented on forming an army to take out The Bloodline.

“It’s been a very long time since someone else has had those titles and quite frankly, now I realize, after Clash at The Castle, where he [Roman Reigns] introduced Solo Sikoa to make sure I didn’t beat Roman, I’m probably gonna have to look at forming an army of my own because right now they’re probably the most dominant faction of all time,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre’s comments were made before The Bloodline defeated Team Brawling Brutes at WWE Survivor Series: War Games last weekend.

