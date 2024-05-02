Drew McIntyre likes the idea of taking CM Punk’s head off with his trademark sword.

“The Scottish Warrior” appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 to promote the upcoming WWE Backlash: France premium live event this weekend.

While talking with the WWE Monday Night Raw color-commentator, McIntyre reflected on working with Punk during his younger years early in his WWE career, prompting McAfee to suggest he would like to behead “The Best in the World” with his signature sword.

“I love the sword idea, aside from going to jail,” McIntyre quipped. “I just think that would be the easy way out. He doesn’t deserve the easy way out. He deserves to be tortured and beaten over and over. Even the Claymore, I have to jump up and fall down myself, that hurts me. I just want to punch his stupid face. Actually, that hurts my knuckles. I want to forearm his stupid face once this bone heals, until he’s unconscious, not quite finished yet, until he comes back around, and I can do it again.”

McIntyre continued, “He made my life hell when I was a kid. I was young, naïve, new to America, and could barely figure out how to pay bills, never mind making it in WWE. He could have helped me and helped me navigate those waters instead of actively hurting me. I’ve figured it out. I’m one of the top dogs in WWE. I’m a big, giant, angry monster now, and I’m going to smack him around. He breaks so easily, I don’t want to hit him so hard, he’s made of glass. Every time I break him, he goes away, he rehabs, he keeps coming back to the Terminator, so I need to figure out a way to take him out for good.”

Check out the complete 5/1 episode of The Pat McAfee Show featuring the new Drew McIntyre interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.