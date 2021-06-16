During his interview with Out of Character, Drew McIntyre spoke on how much he’s enjoyed working with Kofi Kingston. Here’s what he had to say:

As much as I’ve evolved, he’s on another level right now. He’s something else. He’s incredible. He’s always been incredible. I’ve known him since FCW. He’s always had the passion, he’s always had the talent and unbelievable charisma, especially ever since The New Day thing started. It went to a whole other level. But you never truly know how good somebody is until you’re in the ring with them and I knew how good he was. But to get in the ring with him the past couple of weeks, man, he’s just at a whole other level and like that. We could produce some magic together, and Kofi is magic.

