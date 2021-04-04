WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Wrasslin News about this year’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where the Scottish Psychopath is set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship. During the interview McIntyre would be asked about the potential of once again being in the main event, stating he doesn’t mind if he opens the show to get that first pop of the night.

I would be happy opening the show or closing the show. This year’s so unique in the sense that, you know, the last match — every match at WrestleMania is a main event, let’s be realistic. If you’re on WrestleMania, you’re in a main event. When you’re fighting for the Championship, generally, it’s cool to close the show. This is such a unique WrestleMania, without having the fans there for an entire year, that first reaction is going to be so, so special. So that’s why I said, ‘If I finish last, if I’m in that last match, that’s phenomenal, that’s fantastic, that’s tradition. But if I’m in that opening match, to me, that’s also — it’s just as big because if you get to walk out in that first match and get the crowd full of energy, all those pent up reactions that we’ve been keeping inside for a year, that’s going to be special too, so either way, I’m happy.

Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)