WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently joined Good Karma Wrestling for a conversation about talent cuts, something the former world champion knows a lot about. McIntyre famously returned to WWE in 2017 after rebuilding his image on the indie circuit, something that helped catapult to the main event when he returned, including main eventing WrestleMania 36.

During the Scottish Warrior’s chat, he reveals that WWE actually tells recently released talent to go “Do a Drew’ so that they can return bigger stars than before.

I hope they are inspired. From what I gather, the company literally tells people, ‘Do a Drew.’ My brother once said ‘you’ve become a verb.’ You have to go out there and reinvent yourself, grow your brand and make yourself more valuable. I believe that’s the advice that the company literally gives people and some of the Superstars that are released and come to me to ask for advice. Hopefully they’ll look at the template of what I did. When I left, the model was usually take that WWE character take it around the world, get paid X amount, the 2nd time around you’ll make a little less and finally you’ll find a wage that you’ll stop on and that will be your wage and hopefully one day you will make it back to WWE. My business mindset was, ‘that’s terrible business sense.’ I’m absolutely not doing that, I’m going to reinvent myself, I’m going to show what I can truly do. Social media is becoming really big which it was becoming huge in 2014. I can take everyone around the world with me on my journey and I’m really going to reinvent what it means to be an independent wrestler.

Another guy who found success after leaving WWE was Cody Rhodes, who has also returned and been showcased in the main event scene. McIntyre comments on The American Nightmare’s journey back to WWE.

Thankfully a lot of people believed in me, gave me a lot of opportunities, a lot of platforms to show what I can do and I really succeed and everybody can follow that. The next guy was Cody Rhodes and he had his own version which led to the creation of another company. You watch Matt Cardona now, while Cody and I eventually kind of went to the TV level, Matt’s been able to keep it at an independent level but really become super popular, super successful. And he has carny in him that I never truly had.

In a separate interview, McIntyre spoke about his upcoming world title showdown with Seth Rollins at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. You can read his thoughts on the matchup here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)