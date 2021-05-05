Drew McIntyre made an appearance on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio.

During it, McIntyre talked about his friendship that he’s had with Sheamus over the years:

“I’ve known Sheamus forever. He’s my oldest friend in wrestling. I met him when I was 19 years old. It was very clear from the beginning that we had very similar goals. We weren’t just content being the top superstars in Europe. We were going to be the guys to go to WWE. We started training and helping each other any way we could. I was a lot smaller at the time. I needed to work on my physique. He was the biggest guy in Europe at the time. He helped me work out, how to train right, how to diet right. I was a lot more experienced in wrestling, so I would start helping him with the in ring game. We started working together across Europe.

We would be feuding on the one television show in Europe at the time, and then I would bring him to the U.K. We would fight across Scotland, England, Ireland, wherever we could get our reps in. Eventually we got signed together, came to America together, and ended up in Florida Championship Wrestling together, still chasing that dream. It was wild. The night that I won the Intercontinental Title, he won The World Title on the same PPV. I remember us both sitting there going, ‘What is going on with life right now?’ He was there during all the good times and also the bad times that I detail in the book (A Chosen Destiny: My Story).

I wouldn’t have gotten through a lot of them without him being there for me. I lived at his house at one point. That’s where we were at, at a point in my life. When I was fired and I was still trying to find myself, I was living there. He was looking out for me. He has always been such a big brother for me. To come back to the company, and finally get that moment with the title, and being with him afterwards, and talking about the crazy journey, it was amazing. Fast forward to recently, we finally, after 20 years essentially, get a chance to put a bit of our story on television. It was awesome. We wished we had more time obviously to tell the story we would like to tell, but things move so fast and you get the opportunity to tell it anyway, we were just grateful for that. We knew through our work that we would catch people’s attention, because nobody’s going to be as physical as Drew McIntyre and Sheamus together, because you would be arrested for a crime. We got to have that fun together in the ring and be highly physical. The best part about it was before our PPV match right before WrestleMania (Fastlane), they played that video that detailed our history together. Both of us saw it right before the match. We shouldn’t have probably watched it. It was pretty emotional right before you walk to the ring, just seeing everything laid out in front of you. We said right before, ‘We will say sorry afterwards brother’ and we beat the living hell out of each other and we said sorry afterwards. We laughed about it and we’re excited to get a chance to do something together again.”