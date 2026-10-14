Drew McIntyre has opened up about the evolution of his WWE character and how his outspoken personality has occasionally caused problems with fellow Superstars behind the scenes.

During a recent appearance on the Soder Podcast, “The Scottish Warrior” discussed the work he put into improving his microphone skills during his time away from WWE, explaining that he eventually found success by incorporating more of his real-life personality into his on-screen character.

“Yeah, that’s my favorite thing,” McIntyre said. “The past few years when I was outside the company, I really worked in the microphone stuff. Found my voice. Finally found my character which is basically me. There’s a lot of truth in there.”

McIntyre explained that his natural tendency to make jokes and take shots at others helped shape the character fans see today. While he doesn’t necessarily consider himself someone who is intentionally funny, he acknowledged that his personality lends itself to the type of verbal exchanges he has become known for.

“And then I found out in real life I just talk so much crap and people are always laughing but I’m not like yourself, I’m not intent. I can sit and write something,” he continued. “I’m just unintentionally funny apparently. And then sometimes I was, I kind of rip on people a lot.”

That approach eventually carried over into his WWE promos and social media activity, where McIntyre has regularly targeted other Superstars with personal insults and verbal jabs.

According to McIntyre, however, not everyone has been able to separate his character’s comments from his actual feelings toward them.

“I’m British. I’m Scottish. We talk crap all the time,” he said. “Maybe I should start doing that on screen. And I really started letting people have it to the point they were forgetting they’re playing a character.”

McIntyre recalled having to remind some of his colleagues that his social media comments were directed at their WWE personas rather than them personally.

“They’re like, ‘You said that about me?’ ‘No, I didn’t. I said about your character on Twitter. Don’t be such a loser. It’s not you. It’s the character I’m talking to.'”

McIntyre’s willingness to blur the lines between reality and storyline has become a defining part of his WWE presentation in recent years, particularly through his outspoken promos and social media exchanges with fellow Superstars.