The reactions to the news regarding Sheamus’ WWE departure are starting to surface.

Following news that “The Celtic Warrior” turned down WWE’s request to reconstruct his contract, which is set to expire soon, it was reported that Sheamus would be parting ways with the company.

Subsequently, WWE appeared to confirm the news by moving Sheamus’ official Superstar profile page from the active talent roster to the Alumni section of WWE.com.

On Tuesday morning, Drew McIntyre, who is rumored to be making his own WWE return as the road continues towards WWE SummerSlam 2026 on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN., acknowledged the situation on social media.

“The Scottish Warrior” surfaced via social media, sharing images of himself and Sheamus as young up-and-coming independent wrestlers from many years ago, side-by-side along with a more current photo of the two as established WWE legends sharing the ring for a triple-threat match along with Gunther at WrestleMania 39 in 2023 (see photos below).

The images included a caption that simply featured two emojis, one a clover, and the other a cheeseburger, with the latter being a reference to the infamous “Burger after burger after burger!’ diss McIntyre made to Sheamus to mock his weight gain while playing off of his “Banger after banger after banger!’ catchphrase (see video below).