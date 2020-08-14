Drew McIntyre Praises Randy Orton, Talks How He Would Respond to a Challenge from John Cena

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Joe Brophy of The Sun and said he’d like to face veteran WWE Superstar John Cena.

McIntyre was asked what he would say to Cena if he came back to challenge for the WWE Title. McIntyre said he’d welcome the match.

“I would say, ‘You’re the one I want to beat’. I want that name on my list,” Drew said. “It’d be a heck of a match.”

Drew is preparing to defend the WWE Title against Randy Orton at SummerSlam on August 23. Drew praised Orton and the work he’s done in recent months.

“He’s been on a different level for the past few months, got himself an edge,” McIntyre said of Orton. “We’re really doing some cool stuff and there was so much truth involved and I think the best storylines are based in truth and right now Randy’s really stepped up.

“Randy not trying is not the best in the world or Randy all about himself or when you know he’s not trying, to everyone else it will make it will look like this guy’s incredible. But right now he’s on fire he’s giving it everything and the fact that I’m getting to go up against him now and really test myself.”

McIntyre continued and said he considers Orton to be one of the greatest of all time, and possibly the best in the company right now. He also said he wants to step up to Orton’s level, and above.

“If I can step up to the top-level Randy Orton, like I felt pretty good about last week and again, a lot of it’s based on truth, then I’m doing something right,” McIntyre said. “And I tend to be not just one of the best in the company, one of the best of all time. I want to be the best in the company, and the best of all time.

“I set my goals really high and I consider Randy Orton one of the best of all time, certainly one of the best, if not the best, in the company, and I want to step up to his level. And I want to step above his level.”

