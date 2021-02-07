WWE champion Drew McIntyre caught up with TMZ Sports to talk about NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, and how the champ believes the Diesel would have been quite successful in WWE had his basketball career not taken off. Highlights are below.

Says he’s been around Shaq and comments on how big of a guy he is:

I have been around Shaq, multiple times, over the years. As we know, Shaq appears everywhere, he’s a very busy man. He keeps himself busy and he’s shown up in WWE a few times. I was there when himself and the Big Show had a face-off. Shaq is considerably taller, which I don’t think Big Show was so happy about. He’s a big, big man, and very charismatic.

Believes he would have 100% succeeded in WWE:

If he didn’t get into basketball, he definitely would have succeeded in the world of WWE. One-hundred percent, based on the size alone. He would have been a heck of a WWE Superstar — a spectacle — like an Andre the Giant, but add on that personality on top of it? That’s box office.

Check out the Scottish Psychopath’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)