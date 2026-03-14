A tense opening segment on Friday night ended with a shocking announcement from Drew McIntyre.

Just one week after failing to dethrone Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, McIntyre kicked off this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown still seething over the loss. The Scottish star stormed to the ring and demanded answers from SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, insisting that Aldis needed to “fix” what had happened.

Aldis wasn’t sympathetic.

Instead, the SmackDown GM told McIntyre there was nothing to fix, reminding him that his own actions had led to the situation. Aldis pointed out that McIntyre had repeatedly interfered in Rhodes’ matches over the past several weeks, suggesting that the chaos surrounding the title picture was largely of McIntyre’s own making.

That explanation didn’t sit well.

Before the confrontation could escalate any further, Jacob Fatu made his way out and inserted himself into the situation. Fatu accused McIntyre of directing his anger at the wrong people and reminded him that it was ultimately his own decisions that cost him the championship opportunity.

Fatu then put the pressure on McIntyre, asking what he planned to do about it.

McIntyre’s response stunned everyone.

“I quit.”

After the shocking statement, WWE cameras followed McIntyre as he exited through the crowd. You can watch that exclusive digital footage via the Instagram player embedded below.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 3/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.