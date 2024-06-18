Drew McIntyre has quit WWE.

The Scottish Warrior cut a promo on this evening’s Raw in Corpus Christi, where he blatantly stated, “Screw this company, I quit.” Cameras later followed McIntyre into the back, which saw Chief Content Officer Triple H attempt to talk him into staying. The former world champion didn’t want to hear it, and left the building.

DREW MCINTYRE JUST WALKED OUT OF WWE RAW! pic.twitter.com/e7UNzsPWb1 — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2024

Triple H trying to stop Drew McIntyre from storming out the arena #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/aeAbo2Wxdm — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 18, 2024

McIntyre lost to Damian Priest in the main event of this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle after CM Punk hit him with a low blow. He was also screwed over by Punk at WrestleMania XL and previously by the Bloodline at Clash at the Castle 2022.

