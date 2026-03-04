Drew McIntyre is not backing down.

And he’s not holding his tongue either.

In the fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a bombshell announcement that the reigning champion will defend the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on the March 6 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The decision immediately raised eyebrows, as it seemingly contradicts a previously signed agreement stating Rhodes would not receive a rematch unless he won either the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber, which he did not.

Now, Drew McIntyre is speaking out.

During a new interview with Complex Graps, the champion didn’t mince words when addressing the situation and Aldis’ involvement.

“It’s BS. It’s as simple as that,” McIntyre said. “I seem to recall there being a certain contract, it wasn’t Cody gets a rematch if Drew decides to interfere in every match for the rest of time. It says Cody gets no rematch, he has to win the Royal Rumble, he has to win the Elimination Chamber, he won neither. The small print didn’t say beside that if Drew does this or if Drew gets involved in a match.”

McIntyre then turned his attention directly to Aldis, accusing the SmackDown authority figure of overstepping his bounds.

“Nick Aldis, that hooligan, made the match, breached a contract and I’m currently figuring out how this match is even happening in the first place,” McIntyre continued. “I said all along, anybody but Cody. I’m in this situation where I’ve got to fight him on Friday. I’m talking to the lawyers, I’m gonna figure it out.”

He didn’t stop there.

McIntyre also referenced a recent tense confrontation with Aldis, suggesting the General Manager may not be suited for his position.

“You saw what happened with Nick,” he said. “He’s too hotheaded to be a GM, he gets in my face and rips off his jacket. I mean, I’m 6”5 and 280, I can drop him on his arse any second. Imagine it’s one of the little guys, which is basically 80% the rest of the roster. Imagine it’s one of the females in that situation. Somebody like that in power, somebody like that protecting Cody. As far as I’m concerned, it’s BS. It’s the same old story, trying to screw Drew McIntyre. Whatever happens on Friday, I’m gonna make sure I leave that match with this championship and head into WrestleMania as champion.”