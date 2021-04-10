Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and issued comments on being in the opening match of WrestleMania 37 Night One with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

We’ve noted how McIntyre previously stated that he wanted to open WrestleMania because he wanted to be the first Superstar to come out in front of a live crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. WWE confirmed on Friday that the WWE Title match will open Night One, while Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will close the show.

McIntyre says he feels bad for the rest of the card for having to follow he and Lashley.

“I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania,” McIntyre wrote.

Lashley has not commented on being in the opener as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania and be sure to join us tonight for live coverage of Night One, beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff. Below is McIntyre’s full tweet:

I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yl7MLVD5wt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 10, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.