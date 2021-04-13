Drew McIntyre took to Twitter tonight and issued a warning to former RETRIBUTION members Mace and T-BAR.

As noted before at this link, the RAW After WrestleMania 37 main event saw McIntyre defeat Braun Strowman and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, earning a title shot at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16. After the match, MVP watched from the stage as Mace and T-BAR attacked McIntyre from behind and laid him out with High Justice.

McIntyre made a post-show tweet and warned that they made a huge mistake, promising that he’s coming for them after WrestleMania Backlash.

“Mace and TBAG made a HUGE mistake tonight… Once I get my rematch with @bobbylashley, you stooges are next!!! #RawAfterMania #Raw,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Mace and T-BAR with MVP and Lashley, if anything past this week’s attack angle.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Drew’s full tweet below, along with post-show tweets from Mace and T-BAR, and video from the show-closing segment:

Mace and TBAG made a HUGE mistake tonight… Once I get my rematch with @bobbylashley, you stooges are next!!!#RawAfterMania #Raw pic.twitter.com/0lzaG0zUJ0 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 13, 2021

Cry harder. — Tampa – BAR (@TBARRetribution) April 13, 2021

