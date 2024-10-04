If Drew McIntyre and CM Punk are bitter rivals on the verge of taking each other to hell …in a cell, what are they doing side-by-side at ringside in an empty arena before a WWE show?

That was essentially the question posed to “The Scottish Warrior” by Ryan Gaydos of Fox News Digital for an interview promoting the McIntyre-Punk III Hell In A Cell match at this Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

While responding to the question, McIntyre made it clear that while a picture may be worth a thousand words, it doesn’t necessarily capture the mood and tension in the air, particularly when the shot is the back of their heads.

“You can feel the tension,” McIntyre said. “Everyone could feel the tension when him and I are near each other. We have to be professionals and do our job. We understand, we’ve been doing this a long time, that real personal issues, real hatred draws money. We also know when that bell rings, we can really lean into each other. None of us are going to complain and when we’re on the microphone, we can see how we feel. Both of us have thick skin unlike a lot of our superstars – they want to cry whenever I tweet about them. I do appreciate that about them. But you can feel the tension when we’re around.”

McIntyre continued, “I remember there was some picture that came out online recently, and it was the big talk of the internet because Punk and I were close to each other during the day and it was, ‘Oh my God they really don’t dislike each other.’ I was like yeah you frickin’ idiots. You don’t go to your office job and have to stand beside the guy you don’t like in your office occasionally just because someone snapped a picture of that moment because we’re dealing with a situation you have to deal with in your profession even if you can’t stand the p—k.”

Make sure to join us here on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage from Atlanta, GA.