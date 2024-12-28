WWE Monday Night RAW will be heading to Netflix on January 6th.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Netflix released a new trailer that features Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch. One name not featured in the trailer is Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre has since taken to Twitter to react, which you can see below:

Bayley and Michael Cole have been at odds for years, and Bayley still wants a match with her arch rival.

In response to a fan tweet regarding a possible match between the two, Bayley responded with,

“I don’t care what anyone says, I get Cole first.”

Matt Cardona has been pulled from tonight’s GCW ‘Take Kare’ event due to an ankle injury he suffered at the ROH Final Battle 2024 pay-per-view event. Cardona wrote,

“Sorry…I won’t be on this GCW show tonight in Seattle.

I messed up my ankle last weekend at ROH.

It’s not serious and I’m feeling much better…but I think it’s smart to let it rest for another week and start off 2025 HOT!”

Cardona was set to face Super Crazy at tonight’s show.