WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter today and thanked everyone for his successful 2020.

As noted earlier today, McIntyre took home the Slammy Awards for Male Superstar of the Year and Superstar of the Year. He thanked everyone for their support and posted a photo of the two awards.

“What a year. First British Royal Rumble winner. 2x WWE Champion. First-ever British WWE Champion. A chance to lead from the front in these uncertain times & now 2x #SLAMMY winner for male Superstar & Overall Superstar of the Year. We do it for you. Thank you all, genuinely [heart emoji],” he wrote.

You can click here for the full list of 2020 WWE Slammy Award winners. Below is Drew’s full tweet with photo:

